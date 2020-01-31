Corn Dog Co. Rips Estranged Family's Rival Biz In IP Fight

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 2:54 PM EST) -- It’s a corn dog-eat-corn dog world in Texas, where the owners of a famous corn dog stand called Fletcher’s are ramping up a trademark fight with estranged relatives over their use of the family brand name. In a motion for contempt filed Wednesday, Fletcher's Original State Fair Corny Dogs claimed that Victoria Fletcher and Jace Christensen are already violating a recent court order blocking them from using any variation of the family name. The mother-daughter team — alleged to be “estranged members” of the Fletcher family — had been using the temporary name “Corndog With No Name,” but Fletcher’s told a...

