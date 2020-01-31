Former Mo. Business Owner Pleads Guilty In Fraud Scheme

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 7:32 PM EST) -- A former software business owner has pled guilty in Missouri federal court to carrying out a series of multimillion-dollar fraud schemes, including tricking Land O’Lakes into paying license fees to a nonexistent third party and obtaining a $5 million loan from UMB Bank using false information. Russell Grundy, who owned several companies that dealt with software development, computer security and other technological needs, pled guilty to two counts of wire fraud, one count of making a false statement on a loan application and one count of money laundering, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a press release Thursday. For about...

