Lipnic, Kaplan Exits Could Mean No Quorum At EEOC, NLRB

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 10:06 PM EST) -- The possible departures of U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission member Victoria Lipnic and National Labor Relations Board member Marvin Kaplan later this year mean these agencies could soon lose their quorums, but practitioners aren't panicking. Lipnic has decided that she won't seek another term after her current stint at the EEOC ends in July, according to her former chief of staff, and Kaplan's term will expire in late August if he is not nominated and confirmed to another term. As it stands, either official's departure would cut their agency down to two members, leaving these bodies unable to fulfill their statutory...

