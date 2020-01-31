What Brexit Will Mean For Intellectual Property Law

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 8:45 PM EST) -- The United Kingdom's official withdrawal from the European Union on Friday won't immediately disrupt intellectual property law, but it may lead to a divergence on internet copyright policy, complicate plans for Europewide patents and alter trademark strategies in the years to come. Here's a primer for IP attorneys now that Brexit has become a reality. Copyright The U.K.'s divorce from the EU had its most noticeable effect on IP law to date when, in mid-January, the British government said it would not adopt sweeping changes to copyright law that the EU approved last year. "The United Kingdom will not be required...

