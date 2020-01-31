Crypto Co. Says Court Miscalculated $3M Award To Investors

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 6:01 PM EST) -- Defunct cryptocurrency company Centra Tech told a Florida federal court Friday that the group of investors suing over Centra's allegedly fraudulent initial coin offering are owed far less than the nearly $3 million the court granted them in a default judgment. At a hearing in Miami, Centra attorney Frank Gil told the court that the value of the bitcoin owned by the investor plaintiffs should be calculated at the time they purchased the cryptocurrency, not at the time bitcoin reached its highest value, which is what he said the plaintiffs did. One plaintiff in particular who still holds his bitcoin said...

