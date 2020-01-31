Key FERC Developments To Watch In 2020

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 4:10 PM EST) -- Several developments may raise the profile of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in 2020. First, the growing importance of renewable energy generation will raise new issues for FERC. On Dec. 19, 2019, for example, FERC ordered a major grid operator, PJM Interconnection LLC, to revise the rules for its wholesale electricity market, which could affect how — or even whether — renewable energy generators can participate in that market. Second, FERC is likely to continue a strong program of enforcement against instances of alleged energy market manipulation. And third, FERC’s priorities may become an issue in the 2020 presidential race. At least...

