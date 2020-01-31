Feds Say Accountant Bilked Amish, Mennonites In $60M Ploy

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 4:17 PM EST) -- A purportedly devout accountant is accused of carrying out a $60 million investment fraud scheme targeting Amish and Mennonite communities in Pennsylvania in what federal authorities are calling the largest such scam in state history. Civil and criminal allegations were announced Wednesday against Philip Elvin Riehl, 68, who authorities say for years conned Amish and Mennonite investors into purchasing his promissory notes and funneled some of those funds into Trickling Springs Creamery, a popular organic dairy producer that hit insolvency in December. In a statement Friday, Michael T. Harpster, the special agent in charge of the FBI’s Philadelphia division, said Riehl,...

