Seirus Slams Columbia's En Banc Bid in Design Patent Spat

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 7:20 PM EST) -- The full Federal Circuit has been asked to leave alone a decision that wiped out Columbia Sportswear’s $3 million patent award against rival Seirus Innovative Accessories Inc., with Seirus saying the ruling is not as controversial as Columbia argued. In a brief Thursday, Seirus urged the full court to reject Columbia’s bid for review of a panel’s November ruling that a lower court improperly declined to consider whether the presence of Seirus’ logo on the product in question meant it did not infringe Columbia’s design patent. The district judge also erred in deciding factual issues that should have been decided by...

