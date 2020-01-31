Insurer Sued For $3.3M Over Miss. Prison Bribery Settlement

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 5:15 PM EST) -- A prison commissary supplier caught up in an $800 million prison bribery scandal that imprisoned Mississippi's corrections chief has sued its insurer for $3.28 million to cover its part of a civil settlement with the state's attorney general. In a complaint filed Thursday in a Missouri federal court, Keefe Commissary Network said its Connecticut-based insurer, Beazley Insurance Co., “unreasonably” withheld its consent to settle or reimburse its defense costs via an August 2018 letter, despite its $10 million policy, on the grounds that the settlement constituted willful misconduct. “Importantly, Beazley did not rely on any evidence in determining that any part...

