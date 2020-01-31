DHS' Wealth Test For Immigrants Will Take Effect Feb. 24

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 11:54 AM EST) -- The Trump administration will begin implementing its policy to deny green cards to immigrants who may use public benefits on Feb. 24, after the U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way earlier this week for the contested immigration restrictions to be enforced. All green card applications postmarked on or after Feb. 24 will be subject to the new policy, which will allow the government to weigh an immigrant’s likelihood of becoming a “public charge,” or using certain government assistance programs, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said Thursday night. The final rule, which would have taken effect on Oct. 15 if not for...

