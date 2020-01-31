Fintech Co. Ducks Ex-Employee's £2M Share Claim

Law360, London (January 31, 2020, 5:21 PM GMT) -- A judge ruled on Friday that a financial technology company does not owe a former employee almost £2 million ($2.63 million) for waiving her salary because it agreed to calculate her shares in the business based only on the company's actual market value. Golda Ajayi had failed to prove that Ebury Partners Ltd. agreed to base her shares in the business based on a heavily discounted price, rather than their value traded on the open market, Judge Andrew Henshaw said at the High Court in London. Ajayi left Ebury in late 2015 after her relationship with the payment servicing company soured, and she...

