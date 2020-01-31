Davis Polk-Led Reynolds Raises $1.2B In IPO

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 2:04 PM EST) -- Household and kitchen goods maker Reynolds Consumer Products Inc., represented by Davis Polk, started trading Friday after raising $1.2 billion in its initial public offering, marking the first billion-dollar IPO of the year. The maker of Reynolds Wrap foil, Hefty bags and more said it was selling 47.17 million shares at $26 each, within range of its Jan. 21 target of between $25 and $28 per share. The offering is expected to close Feb. 4 and the underwriters have a 30-day option to buy an additional roughly 7 million shares, which could raise nearly $184 million more for Reynolds. Reynolds previously...

