Wachtell, Durham Jones Steer $150M National Lloyds Sale

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 5:14 PM EST) -- Hilltop Holdings, led by Wachtell, said Friday it will sell its specialty property insurer business National Lloyds to Durham Jones-advised Align for $150 million in a bid to refocus its portfolio. Texas-based Hilltop Holdings Inc. said that parting ways with National Lloyds Corp. will allow the financial holding company to focus more on its other business lines, which include Texas bank PlainsCapital Bank, mortgage lender PrimeLending and financial services company HilltopSecurities. “We believe the sale of National Lloyds allows Hilltop to better focus our resources on growing our core operating companies,” Hilltop President and CEO Jeremy B. Ford said in a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS