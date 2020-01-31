Online Designer Clothes Platform Raises $100M

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 4:22 PM EST) -- An online retail platform that directly connects consumers to the clothing of luxury fashion designers has raised $100 million in new investments, it said Friday. Moda Operandi, founded in 2010, said the funding brings the total amount of money it has raised to $345 million. The company said it would use the proceeds from the equity and debt financing to continue investing in its business model and technology. The fundraising was led by existing investors, including venture capital fund New Enterprise Associates Inc. and private equity group Apax Partners LLP, the company said. "For the past nine years, Moda has disrupted the...

