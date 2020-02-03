Insurers Braced For Claims Following Coronavirus Lockdown

Law360, London (February 3, 2020, 11:03 AM GMT) -- Insurance companies are being warned by their lawyers and loss adjusters to expect a jump in claims under business interruption policies as the impact of the spread of coronavirus from China continues to cut into business activity. Lawyers are warning insurance companies to expect claims under business interruption policies to surge as the spread of coronavirus from China has an impact. (AP) Major airlines have canceled flights to China and companies such as Starbucks, Apple and Ikea are among major brand names that have temporarily closed branches across the country. The restrictions are eating into revenues, travel, deal-making and stock values. And as...

