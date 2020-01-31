PTAB Strikes Down Apple's Challenge To E-Wallet Patent

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 4:25 PM EST) -- Apple and Visa have failed to prove an e-wallet patent they are accused of infringing to make Apple Pay is invalid, the Patent Trial and Appeal Board ruled Thursday. The board’s final written decision determining that none of the 14 challenged claims were obvious said that the efforts of Visa Inc., Visa USA Inc. and Apple Inc. to connect the language in Universal Secure Registry LLC’s patent to an earlier international patent application “suffers from a significant inconsistency.” An assertion from Visa and Apple about how the international patent application would be modified when combined with two earlier U.S. patents...

