Wirtgen Says Road Machines Wrongly Detained At US Border

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 7:25 PM EST) -- German manufacturer Wirtgen's road-building machines were wrongly denied entry into the U.S., since the latest model isn't subject to an earlier ban on Wirtgen products that infringed on rival Caterpillar's patent, Wirtgen told the U.S. Court of International Trade. Wirtgen's redesigned road-milling machines aren't subject to the limited exclusion order that barred other Wirtgen models from entering the country, Wirtgen America Inc. said Thursday. The Tennessee-based company is the exclusive distributor for Wirtgen Group products in the U.S., according to the complaint. Wirtgen accused U.S. Customs and Border Protection of wrongly blocking six road-milling machines from entering the country and then...

