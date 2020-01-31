AT&T Sued For Firing Older Workers In Favor Of 'Agile' Ones

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 5:37 PM EST) -- A round of layoffs at AT&T in 2019 was actually a pretext for cutting older workers, and the company tried to get them to waive their right to sue with a form that had previously been ruled unenforceable, a proposed class action lawsuit filed Thursday in Pennsylvania federal court says. AT&T's Technology and Operations Division, or ATO, claimed to be "surplusing" workers based on their geographic location but was actually assigning workers to areas that would be shuttered based on their age in a discriminatory effort belied by the company's stated goals of becoming "leaner, faster and more agile," the lawsuit...

