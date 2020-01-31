BIA Says Migrants Who Miss Court Dates Should Be Deported

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 6:35 PM EST) -- The Board of Immigration Appeals ruled Friday that migrants sent back to Mexico under the Trump administration's Remain in Mexico policy with “sufficient notice” of their immigration hearings should be deported if they don’t show up. In a decision reviving deportation proceedings against a Honduran national, the BIA said that when the government returns migrants to Mexico to await an immigration hearing under the Remain in Mexico policy, officially known as the Migrant Protection Protocols, and notifies them of that hearing, an immigration judge should order the migrants deported if they don’t show. The BIA vacated in immigration judge’s May ruling...

