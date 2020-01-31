Utah Supreme Court Gives 'Dreamers' Path To Practice Law

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 4:59 PM EST) -- The Utah Supreme Court has approved a rule making "Dreamers," undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children, eligible for admission to the bar in the state, joining California, Illinois and a handful of others. The rule, which applies to people who have been granted status under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program or otherwise based on their arrival in the U.S. as children, officially went into effect Wednesday. The Utah Supreme Court put forward the rule in December, opening it up for a public comment period that ended on Jan. 23, in response to a petition by a pair...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS