Gov't Wants To End Fight Over Visa Lottery Passport Rule

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 8:26 PM EST) -- The government is trying to ditch a suit brought by aspiring immigrants who plan on entering the yearly visa lottery for the chance to come to the U.S. after a D.C. federal judge denied their bid to block the Trump administration rule that requires them to have a passport to apply. The foreign affairs exception to the Administrative Procedure Act means that the Trump administration wasn't flouting the law when it made the rule change effective immediately without following the normally required notice-and-comment process, the government told the court Thursday. And opening the rule up to notice and comment would require...

