Aston Martin Gets $660M Injection To Rev Up Balance Sheet

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 5:28 PM EST) -- Luxury carmaker Aston Martin said Friday that it plans to rev up its balance sheet with a £500 million ($660 million) injection from new and existing investors, including Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll. Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC, whose sports cars are famously featured in many James Bond movies, said an investor consortium led by Stroll would make a £182 million cash investment and that the remaining £318 million would come from a rights issue backed by existing shareholders. The infusion arrives as the U.K.-based luxury carmaker faces high debt and a cash shortage, the announcement said. “The past year has...

