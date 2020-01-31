Fla. Court Nixes Doc Bid In Brazilian Power Co. Fight

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 7:38 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge on Friday overturned her initial order allowing an energy trader to subpoena a U.S.-based Brazilian executive for documents to be used in a pending arbitration in São Paulo over a disputed power purchase agreement, ruling that the request was granted without good reason. U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom, whose November decision did not offer any reasoning, accepted Vega Comercializadora de Energia Ltda. executive Amadeu Cruz Barbosa Filho's bid to vacate the ex parte order. The subpoena order was sought by Bio Energias Comercializadora de Energia Ltda. Bio Energias initiated arbitration against Vega in São Paulo, accusing the...

