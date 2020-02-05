Pension Plans Slam Scant Evidence In $2B Danish Tax Suit

Law360, London (February 5, 2020, 4:25 PM GMT) -- Two men accused of taking part in in a $2 billion tax reimbursement scheme at the expense of Denmark argued at an English court that the Scandinavian country's tax authority had little detail to back up conspiracy and fraud allegations based “largely on inferences.” Daniel Fletcher, Jonathan Godson and the pension plans they served as officers or trustees have denied in newly posted defense filings that they were part of a “grand conspiracy” that sought to defraud the Danish tax authority. Fletcher and Godson also claim that the conspiracy and fraud allegations submitted to the High Court by Skatteforvaltningen, also known as SKAT,...

