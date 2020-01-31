Chancery Tosses RR Donnelley Investors' Excessive Pay Suit

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 4:10 PM EST) -- A Delaware vice chancellor on Friday tossed a derivative suit that claimed the board members of marketing and communications company RR Donnelley & Sons Co. are paid too much, ruling the investors’ action had a fatal procedural flaw. In a 15-page memorandum opinion, Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III ruled that investors Mancine Dahle and Alexandra Smiley had made a presuit litigation demand on the board that was rejected, and thus they do not have standing to pursue a derivative suit on behalf of the company. Under Delaware law, an investor seeking to file a derivative suit must first either make a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS