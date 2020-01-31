MedMen Co-Founder Resigns As CEO Amid Cash Concerns

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 9:52 PM EST) -- MedMen CEO Adam Bierman has resigned from the cannabis company he co-founded, the latest sign of trouble for the company after its shares lost nearly 90% of their value and leadership confirmed it was struggling to pay its bills. MedMen announced Bierman's resignation, effective Saturday, about a week after he told cannabis news outlet Green Market Report that MedMen was stopping payments to some of its vendors as it goes through a "restructuring." MedMen's Chief Operating Officer and Chief Technology Officer Ryan Lissack is taking over as interim CEO while the company searches for a new leader, MedMen said. Bierman will...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS