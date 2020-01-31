Cura Partners Fined In Oregon For Mislabeling Pot Products

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 8:48 PM EST) -- Cura Partners Inc. has agreed to pay a $110,000 penalty to Oregon regulators to settle an investigation into claims it falsely labeled thousands of its Select brand marijuana vaping products, clearing a hurdle in its forthcoming acquisition by Curaleaf Holdings Inc. Portland-based Cura did not include added substances, such as botanically derived terpenes and medium-chain triglyceride oil, on ingredient labels for more than 186,000 vaping products from August 2018 through November 2019, according to Thursday’s settlement with the Oregon Liquor Control Commission. The commission, which oversees recreational marijuana in the state, said the company also misrepresented to consumers through advertisements that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS