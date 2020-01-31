Trump Hits 6 More Countries With Visa Restrictions

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 3:27 PM EST) -- The Trump administration announced new visa restrictions on Friday for citizens from six countries, in an expansion of the president's controversial travel ban first introduced three years ago. The proclamation will restrict immigration to the U.S. for citizens of Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Nigeria, Sudan and Tanzania, senior officials told reporters Friday. Citizens from Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Eritrea and Nigeria will be barred from getting immigrant visas, which allow foreigners to become U.S. permanent residents, while citizens from Sudan and Tanzania will no longer be given diversity visas, which are available to people from countries with low levels of immigration to the U.S....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS