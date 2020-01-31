Trump Subpoena Suits To Be Argued At High Court March 31

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 3:47 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday scheduled oral arguments for March 31 in two cases concerning the validity of subpoenas requesting President Donald Trump's financial information, including his tax returns. The justices will hear arguments the same day concerning subpoenas to accounting firm Mazars USA LLP, Deutsche Bank and Capital One sent by three U.S. House committees and in a separate case over a subpoena to Mazars for his tax and financial information sent by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance. Trump's attorneys have said that allowing subpoenas from the House committees to be enforced would give Congress the power to request...

