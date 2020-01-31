Hong Kong Wants To Give Cos. Special Voting Rights

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 8:29 PM EST) -- The Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Friday proposed allowing companies that own stock in other firms to benefit from privileges that permit individuals to own shares with outsize voting power, hoping to compete better against other global exchanges that allow such setups. Hong Kong officials will allow public comment on the proposal until May 1. This action follows changes to Hong Kong's listing rules enacted in April 2018, which for the first time allowed companies to issue separate classes of shares with extra voting power. This setup provides certain stockholders, such as company founders, with 10 votes per share rather than...

