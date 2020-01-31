Trimmed Suit Over Icahn Refinery Deal Proceeds In Chancery

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 9:07 PM EST) -- A Delaware vice chancellor on Friday let some claims proceed in a proposed class action that claims Carl Icahn-controlled entities engaged in a scheme to buy out the remaining chunk of a refinery operator partnership at an unfair price. In a 49-page memorandum opinion, Vice Chancellor Kathaleen S. McCormick said suing unit holders have shown a "reasonably conceivable basis" that a partnership agreement may have been breached in connection with the buyout of CVR Refining LP's minority unitholders, and that some of the suit's claims will proceed despite a call that they be tossed. In six suits filed last year that...

