Barneys Says Ch. 11 Plan Is Best Outcome For Creditors

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 8:32 PM EST) -- Bankrupt luxury retailer Barneys New York said Friday its proposed Chapter 11 plan is the best option to maximize recoveries for creditors following a $271 million sale of its assets, noting that those creditors have overwhelmingly supported the plan. In a memorandum of law supporting confirmation of its plan, Barneys said unsecured creditors, the U.S. Trustee, secured lenders, landlords, trade creditors, taxing authorities and other stakeholders are in favor of the plan — or, at least, haven't opposed it. "For good reason: the alternatives necessarily mean more cost to the estate, more time in Chapter 11, and more uncertainty for stakeholders," the...

