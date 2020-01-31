Orthodox Jew Accuses Morgan Stanley Of Bias In Termination

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 10:47 PM EST) -- A 73-year-old former director of wealth management at Morgan Stanley & Co. who is a practicing Orthodox Jew filed a discrimination and retaliation lawsuit in New York state court Thursday alleging the investment bank wrongly accused him of and fired him for making improper trades and falsifying forms. Brooklyn resident Yitzchok Asher Goodman accused his longtime employer Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and two of its employees of discriminating against him on the basis of age and religion, saying “anti-Jewish sentiment was pervasive throughout the office." Goodman said he endured harassment and a hostile work environment. Beginning in 1982, Goodman worked...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS