1st Circ. Won't Revive Ex-Harvard Prof's Gender Bias Suit

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 9:52 PM EST) -- A former Harvard University anthropology professor failed to make the case that the Ivy League school denied her tenure because she is a woman or in retaliation for her advocacy of sexual assault victims, the First Circuit ruled in an opinion unsealed Friday. A three-member panel backed a lower court’s finding that Kimberly Theidon failed to provide enough evidence of gender discrimination and leaned too heavily on discrepancies in Harvard’s tenure review process to show she was wrongfully denied the coveted promotion at one of the nation’s elite post-secondary institutions. Harvard’s reason for denying Theidon tenure — that she failed to...

