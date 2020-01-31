Law360's Pro Say: Crooked Lawyers & Porn Stars

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 6:17 PM EST) -- News of hush money payments to Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal rocked the White House and eventually led to the downfall of President Donald Trump's former attorney, Michael Cohen. We are joined this week by the Wall Street Journal's Joe Palazzolo, who broke that story and has co-authored a new book that dives deep into the world of Trump's "fixers." Each week on Pro Say, Law360 staffers Amber McKinney, Bill Donahue and Alex Lawson bring you inside the newsroom and explain what you need to know about key legal developments. This Week Ep. 138: Crooked Lawyers & Porn Stars Your browser...

