Religious Tax Credit Case May Spark More Land Use Suits

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 5:12 PM EST) -- With every case before the U.S. Supreme Court comes an opportunity, and one recent case in particular involving a key school choice has significant religious liberty concerns that fall within the realm of land use and zoning, specifically, the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act, more commonly known as the RLUIPA. In Espinoza v. Montana Department of Revenue,[1] the Supreme Court is being asked to invalidate the so-called Blaine amendment, which precludes public funds for private schools. The constitutionality of Blaine amendments was most recently questioned in Trinity Lutheran of Columbia v. Pauley,[2] where the Supreme Court held that the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS