USAA's Win In Assault Case Curbs 'Intentional Acts' Coverage

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 6:50 PM EST) -- Delaware’s high court recently ruled that USAA doesn’t have to cover a young woman’s costs to defend litigation over her fatal beating of a classmate while in high school, a decision that will make it difficult for policyholders to obtain coverage for assault and other “intentional acts” — even in situations where they didn’t anticipate the extent of a victim’s injuries. In a Jan. 29 opinion, the Delaware Supreme Court held that Trinity Carr isn't entitled to coverage under a USAA homeowners policy for her defense of two civil suits over the death of classmate Amy Joyner-Francis following a 2016 beating...

