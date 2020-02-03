Atty's Widow Wants Insurer Reprimanded For Sanctions Bid

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 3:17 PM EST) -- An attorney's widow pushed back Friday against Northwestern Mutual's sanctions bid in her suit against the insurer, telling the court Northwestern Mutual's counsel should be rebuked for "inaccuracies" and lies that she deleted texts or destroyed her husband's suicide note to cash in on his $4 million life insurance policy. Cheryl Staple urged the court to deny Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co.'s request to toss her lawsuit and sanction her attorneys because there is no evidence to support the insurer's theory that her husband Desmond Staple intentionally killed himself with an acetaminophen overdose, other than a toxicology report indicating high levels...

