Discover Growth Wants $4M Arbitral Award Confirmed

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 4:28 PM EST) -- Institutional investor Discover Growth Fund LLC on Friday asked a federal court to confirm a $4 million arbitration award against a small technology company that claimed the investor traded its stock in a way that significantly cut its value. Discover filed its request the same day an arbitrator at JAMS found that the St.Thomas-based investor proved its counterclaims against GBT Technologies, known as Gopher Protocol Inc. until July last year, a publicly traded California company focusing on microchip design and mobile app software. At the core of the dispute was a securities purchase agreement and other transactions agreed to in December 2018, arbitrator Phillip...

