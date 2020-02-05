Fla. Justices Question Tampa Transit Tax's Constitutionality

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 4:44 PM EST) -- Florida's Supreme Court on Wednesday mulled the constitutionality of a new local sales tax to fund transportation in Hillsborough County and seemed poised to strike down at least part of the voter-approved measure on the grounds it conflicts with state law and usurps legislative authority. In oral arguments in Tallahassee, the justices pressed attorneys for the county and the initiative's backer, All For Transportation, on how the amendment to the county charter could pass constitutional muster when it sets up an oversight committee with veto power and divvies up the proceeds in set amounts, while state law requires that the county...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS