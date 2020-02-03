AirAsia Denies SFO Allegation It Accepted Airbus Bribes

Law360, London (February 3, 2020, 1:34 PM GMT) -- A budget airline in Malaysia has denied that Airbus paid it a $50 million bribe to win plane orders after the U.K.’s Serious Fraud Office made the allegation in a deferred prosecution agreement that settled broader bribery charges with the aerospace group last week. AirAsia has been pulled into a bribery investigation targeting Airbus, which has agreed to pay authorities in Britain, France and the U.S. €3.6 billion ($4 billion) to end a long-running corruption probe. The airline said it “vigorously rejects and denies any and all allegations of wrongdoing,” as Malaysia’s Anti-Corruption Commission also said it was investigating. The airline...

