Aviation Magnate Defends Pressuring Dechert At Fraud Trial

Law360, London (February 3, 2020, 7:38 PM GMT) -- Aviation magnate Farhad Azima denied plotting to “sandbag” a top Dechert LLP partner to strike back at an Emirati investment fund accusing him of fraud, testifying Monday that attempts to drum up bad publicity about alleged human rights abuses by the attorney had failed. In contentious and sometimes heated testimony at the High Court, Arab-American businessman Azima defended a proposal to hire a press relations consultancy to orchestrate a news campaign accusing the law firm of running a “secret prison” in the United Arab Emirates. Azima is fighting claims that he defrauded an Emirati investment fund, Ras Al Khaimah Investment Authority,...

