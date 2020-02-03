Fried Frank Assists On Catalent's $315M Deal For Masthercell

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 4:50 PM EST) -- Drug development and delivery company Catalent, working with Fried Frank, has agreed to pay $315 million to pick up private equity-backed cell and gene therapy developer Masthercell Global, the companies said Monday. The cash deal for Masthercell Global Inc. adds to Catalent Inc.'s portfolio a company that will bolster its position as a leading cell and gene therapy player in the biotech industry, according to the Monday announcement. The sellers are Great Point Partners, a Connecticut-based private equity firm; SFPI-FPIM, a Belgian sovereign wealth fund; and Orgenesis Inc., a Maryland-based company that provides services for the regenerative medicine industry. John Chiminski, chair...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS