RBS Avoids Retrial Over £9M Law Firm Theft Dispute

Law360, London (February 3, 2020, 3:25 PM GMT) -- The highest court for overseas British territories refused on Monday to order a new trial against the Royal Bank of Scotland over an employee acquitted of helping crooked lawyers steal £9.1 million ($11.9 million), ruling that there is no new evidence to consider. The Judicial Committee of the Privy Council dismissed an application by a wealth manager, T & T Trustees Ltd., to retry a fraud case against the Royal Bank of Scotland International Ltd. over an employee who managed the law firm's day-to-day business relationship. The family-run firm, Marrache & Co., collapsed after three directors — all brothers — were...

