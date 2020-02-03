Kirkland Helps Vestar Gather $1.1B For 7th PE Fund

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 2:12 PM EST) -- Vestar Capital Partners, advised by Kirkland & Ellis LLP, has clinched its seventh private equity fund after securing $1.1 billion from limited partners, with plans to target investments in sectors including technology and health care, the middle market PE shop said Monday. The fund, called Vestar Capital Partners VII LP, surpassed its original fundraising objective of $1 billion and includes a $100 million capital commitment from Vestar and its partners and affiliates, according to a statement. Vestar focuses on investments in the areas of health care and consumer, business and technology services, with a particular emphasis on family- and founder-owned companies....

