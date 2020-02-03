Hotel Owner Sues Insurer For $20M Over Burst Boiler Pipe

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 4:18 PM EST) -- A Wyndham Garden hotel owner has sued its property insurance company in Louisiana federal court for about $20 million, saying the insurer is responsible for paying for extensive damage from a boiler pipe explosion but has refused for years to cover the claim. CRU Shreveport LLC, owner of the Wyndham Garden Hotel Shreveport, alleged in its Friday complaint that Pennsylvania-based United National Insurance Co. has repeatedly caused delays and requested substantial amounts of documentation that have resulted in lost business income, transfer of the property interest to the hotel's mortgage company and a mortgage restructuring so the loan won't go into...

