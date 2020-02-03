Surescripts Says Conspiracy Claims Outline Valid Agreements

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 4:36 PM EST) -- A group of pharmacies challenging an alleged monopoly related to prescription provision services in two markets has neither the standing nor the claims to proceed with its suit, e-prescription service Surescripts LLC argued in Illinois court Friday. The group of about 10 pharmacies is among several others, including the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, who claim Surescripts used noncompete agreements and threats to monopolize two markets allowing health care providers to digitally transmit prescriptions to pharmacies. But the exclusivity agreements that the pharmacies claim Surescripts unlawfully enters into with customers, including Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, are not part of a conspiracy but rather...

