Forever 21 Inks $81M Deal With Mall Owners, Brand Manager

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 2:57 PM EST) -- Bankrupt fast-fashion retailer Forever 21 Inc. has told a Delaware bankruptcy court it has secured a more than $81 million stalking horse bid for its assets from a consortium of Authentic Brands Group and mall landlords Simon Property Group and Brookfield Properties. In motions filed Jan. 30, Forever 21 asked the court to approve bid procedures that will allow the consortium, consisting of two of the largest mall owners in the United States and a brand management company, to acquire all of Forever 21's assets unless a higher bid is submitted by Feb. 7. "The proposed sale process will help drive...

