AT&T Needn't Face $1M Pole Rent Claims, Magistrate Says

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 4:37 PM EST) -- A Florida federal magistrate has recommended pulling the plug on Florida Power & Light Co.’s claims totaling nearly $1 million against AT&T over utility pole rents, saying in a report docketed Monday the alleged damages are not enforceable, while letting breach-of-contract and trespass counts proceed. FPL filed the action in August in the middle of a protracted dispute concerning the amount of fees the utility charges for use of thousands of poles across the Sunshine State, which has also landed before the Federal Communications Commission. While AT&T says it paid two disputed invoices from 2017 and 2018, the utility maintains that...

