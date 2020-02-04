NJ Justices To Weigh Teachers' Pay For Full-Time Union Work

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 8:11 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court will review a lower court's decision that Jersey City school officials ran afoul of state law by paying two teachers their full salaries and benefits to devote all of their time at work to union activities, according to orders made available Tuesday. The state’s highest court granted a petition from the teachers’ union and a cross-petition from two state taxpayers in seeking review of a published appellate decision last year finding that a state statute does not permit the arrangement and declaring a related provision of a union contract with the school board to be unenforceable....

